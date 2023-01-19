Semaj Bethea sparks Hermits

Semaj Bethea began the fourth quarter with back-to-back layups to propel the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 55-45 win over Middle Township on Thursday night.
The junior point guard scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the final eight minutes as St. Augustine outscoed Middle 14-4 in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Brown added 13 for the Hermits (12-1), who are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
The loss ended Middle’s five-game winning streak. CHase Moore and Bubba McNeil each scored 13 for the Panthers (8-5).
Middle Township 15 11 15 4 - 45
St. Augustine 14 10 17 14 - 55
MT-Moore 13, B. McNeil 13, J. McNeil 7, Basquine 8, Hoell 2, Biliris 2
- I bought Tesla to help the environment. Now, I’m embarrassed to drive it, by John Blumenthal
- Holy Spirit grad, basketball great Chris Ford dies
- Dog-friendly bar coming to Atlantic City
- Cause of loud NJ tremors Friday afternoon found; weather played a role
- Lawmakers call for suspension of offshore wind activities after dead whale washes up in Brigantine
- Likely cause of death announced for beached whale in Brigantine
- Atlantic City Council approves lawsuit settlement with police officer
- Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
- Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern
- Bacharach looks towards future after announcement of Select Medical acquisition
- Our view: Upper School Board can’t keep secret $300,000 payoff
- Cape May Court House man, 74, found with child porn, prosecutor says
- Missing teen last seen near Mays Landing housing complex, police say
- State plans to help keep boardwalks maintained
- Artists transform vacant Atlantic City shoe store
AUG-Fox 10, Brown 13, Kouser 12, Bethea 14, Okebiorun 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!