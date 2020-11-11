Section of Pitney Road in Galloway closed Wednesday morning after 'serious accident'

A serious accident has shut down a portion of Pitney Road Wednesday morning, Galloway Township police said.
The section of road, between Quail Hill Boulevard and Collins Road, will be closed until further notice, police said in a Facebook post, urging drivers to seek alternate routes.
GTPD Alert: Pitney Rd between Quail Hill Blvd and Collins Rd is closed due to a serious accident until further notice. Use alternate routes.Posted by Galloway Township Police Department on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Contact: 609-272-7241
