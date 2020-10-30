Second wave of COVID-19 arrives in New Jersey, Sister Jean's reopens in A.C. and more

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged residents to "double down" on measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise. There are 1,072 people hospitalized across the state, including 217 people in intensive care and 79 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Cumberland County Jail administrators in Bridgeton and officials representing correctional police officers there continue their infighting as officials confirmed the jail's second case of COVID-19 in an inmate and four additional cases in officers. An inmate at the jail, which officials recently voted to effectively close, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, county spokeswoman Jody Hirata said Thursday.
With five days until Election Day, South Jersey counties have received almost as many vote-by-mail ballots as votes cast in the last presidential election in 2016. Statewide, 2.9 million ballots for the upcoming election have been returned so far, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news briefing Thursday.
St. Augustine Prep's high school football team will meet Williamstown at 7 p.m. Friday in Williamstown, Gloucester County, in one of the season's most anticipated matchups. These two schools have met during the past four seasons, with St. Augustine winning three of the games.
Greg Schiano's second debut as Rutgers University's football coach exceeded expectations with a 38-27 win over Michigan State last Saturday. Players from the Cape-Atlantic high schools were a big reason for the stunning success.
Sister Jean's Kitchen in Atlantic City has opened an emergency food pantry at the site of the former St. Monica's Catholic Church on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The novel coronavirus and resulting economic restrictions has accelerated the region's food insecurity.
