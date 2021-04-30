Second team

106 pounds
Max Elton, Holy Spirit
113 pounds
Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland
120 pounds
Brady Carter, Lacey Township
126 pounds
D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep
132 pounds
Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest
138 pounds
KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit
145 pounds
Cael Aretz, Buena Regional
152 pounds
Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City
160 pounds
Cole Velardi, Southern Regional
170 pounds
Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep
182 pounds
David Giulian, Middle Township
195 pounds
Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional
220 pounds
Mikal Taylor, Absegami
285 pounds
Tony Thompson, Buena Regional
