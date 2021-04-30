 Skip to main content
Second team
Second team

106 pounds

Max Elton, Holy Spirit

113 pounds

Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland

120 pounds

Brady Carter, Lacey Township

126 pounds

D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep

132 pounds

Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest

138 pounds

KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit

145 pounds

Cael Aretz, Buena Regional

152 pounds

Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City

160 pounds

Cole Velardi, Southern Regional

170 pounds

Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep

182 pounds

David Giulian, Middle Township

195 pounds

Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May Regional

220 pounds

Mikal Taylor, Absegami

285 pounds

Tony Thompson, Buena Regional

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

