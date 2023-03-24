106 POUNDS
Justin Flood, Hammonton
113 POUNDS
Tyler Thomas, Egg Harbor Township
120 POUNDS
Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine Prep
126 POUNDS
Anthony DePaul. St. Augustine Prep
132 POUNDS
Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May Regional
138 POUNDS
Christopher Eaton, Absegami
144 POUNDS
Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional
150 POUNDS
Brady Conlin, St. Augustine Prep
157 POUNDS
Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep
165 POUNDS
Sean Cowan, Absegami
175 POUNDS
Nick Layton, Ocean City
190 POUNDS
Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Regional
215 POUNDS
Robert McDevitt, Holy Spirit
285 POUNDS
Edison Andino, Millville
