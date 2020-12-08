SECOND TEAM

FORWARD
Elmer Alejandro Barahona, Pleasantville
Bret Batohie, Mainland Regional
Noah Hamouda. Lacey Township
Ryan Leavitt, Southern Regional
Rodrigo Ponce, Bridgeton
MIDFIELD
Mike Balestriere, St. Augustine Prep
Kyle Harper, Ocean City
Nicholas Rubio, Egg Harbor Township
Erubey Sanchez, Wildwood
Brian Sharkey, St. Augustine Prep
DEFENSE
Joey Cino, Mainland Regional
Carter Mathis, Pinelands Regional
Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest
John Paul Prosperi, Southern Regional
Drew Tarr, Ocean City
Kevin Cooney, Southern Regional
GOALIE
Anthony Leporino, Lacey Township
Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!