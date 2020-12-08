 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SECOND TEAM
0 comments

SECOND TEAM

101920_spt_millevillefh (copy)

FORWARD

Elmer Alejandro Barahona, Pleasantville

Bret Batohie, Mainland Regional

Noah Hamouda. Lacey Township

Ryan Leavitt, Southern Regional

Rodrigo Ponce, Bridgeton

MIDFIELD

Mike Balestriere, St. Augustine Prep

Kyle Harper, Ocean City

Nicholas Rubio, Egg Harbor Township

Erubey Sanchez, Wildwood

Brian Sharkey, St. Augustine Prep

DEFENSE

Joey Cino, Mainland Regional

Carter Mathis, Pinelands Regional

Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest

John Paul Prosperi, Southern Regional

Drew Tarr, Ocean City

Kevin Cooney, Southern Regional

GOALIE

Anthony Leporino, Lacey Township

Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News