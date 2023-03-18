Semaj Bethea
St. Augustine Prep
5-11 junior guard
Bethea averaged 14.2 points.
Arnaldo Rodriguez
St. Joseph Academy
6-0 senior guard
Rodriguez made 62 3-pointers and averaged 19 points.
Bubba McNeil
Middle Township
5-10 junior guard
McNeil averaged 15.4 points.
Jamir McNeil
Middle Township
6-1 sophomore guard
McNeil averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Kori Segich
Ocean City
6-3 junior forward
Segich averaged 15 points.
Junior Hans
Wildwood
6-0 junior guard
Hans averaged 17.6 points.