web only

SECOND TEAM

106 POUNDS

Andrew Siteman, Mainland Regional

113 POUNDS

Max Elton, Holy Spirit

120 POUNDS

Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township

126 POUNDS

Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest

132 POUNDS

Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional

138 POUNDS

Jurdain Hendricks, Oakcrest

144 POUNDS

KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit

150 POUNDS

Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine

157 POUNDS

Charley Cossaboone , Ocean City

165 POUNDS

Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine

175 POUNDS

Trey McLeer, St. Augustine

190 POUNDS

Alex Marshall, St. Augustine

215 POUNDS

Riley O’Boyle, Southern Regional

285 POUNDS

John Dodaro III, Lacey Township

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

