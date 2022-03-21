SECOND TEAM

106 POUNDS
Andrew Siteman, Mainland Regional
113 POUNDS
Max Elton, Holy Spirit
120 POUNDS
Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township
126 POUNDS
Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional
138 POUNDS
Jurdain Hendricks, Oakcrest
144 POUNDS
KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit
150 POUNDS
Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine
157 POUNDS
Charley Cossaboone , Ocean City
165 POUNDS
Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine
175 POUNDS
Trey McLeer, St. Augustine
190 POUNDS
Alex Marshall, St. Augustine
215 POUNDS
Riley O’Boyle, Southern Regional
285 POUNDS
John Dodaro III, Lacey Township
