SECOND TEAM
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mother of a missing teenager from Pennsylvania is seeking the public’s help in finding her daughter, the National Center for Missing &…
ATLANTIC CITY — A man jumped to his death Tuesday from an upper-level floor of the Claridge Hotel, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Known as a “kind, sweet, little man” by family members, Christopher Willis lost a three-month battle with COVID-19 when he die…
Makayla “Mikki” Green doesn’t play a sport at Oakcrest High School, but the senior will compete for the University of Illinois next year on a …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation, police said…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, condemned a weekly newspaper Monday and demanded an apology and retraction of gues…
Dustin Vitale's story hit Mike Hauke square in the feels.
ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested 10 people and shot a dog during a drug bust Thursday at the Madison Hotel, police said Friday.
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle two fires simultaneously on Fire Road; no injuries but dance studio damaged
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters fought a fire at Dance and Fitness dance studio on Fire Road on Monday afternoon.
Several pieces of evidence collected following the 2015 death of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante, of Mays Landing, will undergo DNA testing for t…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE