SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Mike Simeon

Egg Harbor Township junior DL

Ronnie Lawson

Atlantic City senior DL

Eric Ingram

Mainland Regional senior DL

Robert McDevitt

Holy Spirit senior DL

Tyliqk Sims

Atlantic City senior LB

Samil MIller

Oakcrest senior LB

Hunter Watson

Mainland Regional junior LB

Bricere Hunter

Millville junior LB

Richard Chandler

St. Joseph Academy senior LB

Xander Roberts-Bogin

Pleasantville senior DB

Zicri Forest

Oakcrest sophomore DB

Stephen Ordille

Mainland Regional junior DB

Kyon Conyers

Millville junior DB

Leon Ellis

Egg Harbor Township senior DB

Liam Villinger

Pinelands Regional junior DB

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
