SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Mike Simeon
Egg Harbor Township junior DL
Ronnie Lawson
Atlantic City senior DL
Eric Ingram
Mainland Regional senior DL
Robert McDevitt
Holy Spirit senior DL
Tyliqk Sims
Atlantic City senior LB
Samil MIller
Oakcrest senior LB
Hunter Watson
Mainland Regional junior LB
Bricere Hunter
People are also reading…
Millville junior LB
Richard Chandler
St. Joseph Academy senior LB
Xander Roberts-Bogin
Pleasantville senior DB
Zicri Forest
Oakcrest sophomore DB
Stephen Ordille
Mainland Regional junior DB
Kyon Conyers
Millville junior DB
Leon Ellis
Egg Harbor Township senior DB
Liam Villinger
Pinelands Regional junior DB