Second Team Cross Country All Stars
GIRLS

Claudia Booth

Mainland Regional So.

Chloe Care

Ocean City Fr.

Lexi Sears

Cedar Creek So.

Samantha Andress

Wildwood Catholic Sr.

Frankie Ritzel

Ocean City So.

Lily Malone

Mainland Regional Sr.

Casey Collins

Southern Regional Fr.

BOYS

Dalton Culleny

Cedar Creek Sr.

 

Jack Cura

Lower Cape May Jr.

 

Chris Sardy

Ocean City Jr.

 

Jorge Cruz Valle

Wildwood So.

 

Levi Miller

Southern Regional So.

 

Andrew Bowker

Southern Regional Jr.

 

Kayden Platania

Buena Regional Sr.

 

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
