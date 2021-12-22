Second Team Cross Country All Stars

GIRLS
Claudia Booth
Mainland Regional So.
Chloe Care
Ocean City Fr.
Lexi Sears
Cedar Creek So.
Samantha Andress
Wildwood Catholic Sr.
Frankie Ritzel
Ocean City So.
Lily Malone
Mainland Regional Sr.
Casey Collins
Southern Regional Fr.
BOYS
Dalton Culleny
Cedar Creek Sr.
Jack Cura
Lower Cape May Jr.
Chris Sardy
Ocean City Jr.
Jorge Cruz Valle
Wildwood So.
Levi Miller
Southern Regional So.
Andrew Bowker
Southern Regional Jr.
Kayden Platania
Buena Regional Sr.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today