Sebastian Tobias, St. Augustine Prep

The junior led the Hermits defense to an average of just 6.06 goals per game, including eight games with five goals or less allowed. Tobias finished with 24 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today