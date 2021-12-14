One of Galloway’s most beautiful spots any time of year, Seaview is even more splendid at Christmas, and their grand dining room makes for a perfect location for dinner on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The holiday menu this year boasts a choice of soup or salad, as well as a list of mouthwatering entrees such as Florida grouper piccata with wild rice and jumbo asparagus with a beurre blanc sauce; half of a roasted Bell & Evans chicken served with mashed potatoes and asparagus; chickpea penne pasta with meatless meatballs or Tournedos Rossini, which consists of a pair of filet mignon medallions placed on garlic croutons topped with fresh Hudson Valley foie gras, duchess potatoes and jumbo asparagus with a truffle cognac demi-glace. For dessert, a hot chocolate flourless cake will cap things off sweetly. Seaview is located at 401 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to SeaviewDolceHotel.com