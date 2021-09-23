 Skip to main content
Seaview
New England Clam Chowder

401 S. New York Road // SeaviewGolf.com

Seaview offers elegant dining overlooking its gorgeous golf course, and their seafood game has been strong for years. The perfect start to a meal, their New England clam chowder is creamy and loaded with fresh clams and is one of the best things you can dunk a crust of bread into.

