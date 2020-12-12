Season's final field hockey Elite 11 rankings

The Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.
1. Eastern Regional 14-0
2. Camden Catholic 12-2-1
3. Kingsway Regional 11-0
4. Moorestown 11-2
5. Southern Reg. 17-0
6. Seneca 13-2-1
7. Ocean City 12-2
8. Middle Township 13-2-1
9. Haddonfield 12-5
10. Delsea Regional 12-2-1
11. Shawnee 10-3-1
