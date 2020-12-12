 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Season's final field hockey Elite 11 rankings
0 comments

Season's final field hockey Elite 11 rankings

  • 0
Southern field hockey

The Southern Regional High School field hockey team celebrates its victory in the Central East D final last month. The Rams, who went 17-0, are The Press Field Hockey Team of the Year. They are ranked fifth, the highest among local teams, in the final Elite 11 of the season.

 Chuck Donohue / Provided

The Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.

1. Eastern Regional 14-0

2. Camden Catholic 12-2-1

3. Kingsway Regional 11-0

4. Moorestown 11-2

5. Southern Reg. 17-0

6. Seneca 13-2-1

7. Ocean City 12-2

8. Middle Township 13-2-1

9. Haddonfield 12-5

10. Delsea Regional 12-2-1

11. Shawnee 10-3-1

Harrah's Atlantic City & Marine Corps' Toys for Tots holiday campaign

1 of 23
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News