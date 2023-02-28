Seniors at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township had fun celebrating Friendship Day on Feb. 14.
Residents received puzzles and pencils as gifts, in addition to a tasty ice cream treat. Students from Beach Haven Elementary School created handmade cards, which the seniors also received on Friendship Day. The event included a special friendship lunch.
Seashore Gardens Living Center is located at 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.