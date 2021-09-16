GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The activities staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is finding creative ways to engage residents, such as their most recent activity “The Price is Right.” Based on the game show of the same name, residents were challenged to guess items in a grocery cart ranging from a gallon of whole milk and loaf of bread to a dozen eggs and various types of produce. The activity resulted in lots of laughs and discussions on how prices today compared with prices back when they were younger.
Seashore Gardens Living Center residents play ‘Price is Right’
- FELICIA NIVEN Submitted
