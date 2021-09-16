 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seashore Gardens Living Center residents play ‘Price is Right’
0 comments

Seashore Gardens Living Center residents play ‘Price is Right’

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The activities staff at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is finding creative ways to engage residents, such as their most recent activity “The Price is Right.” Based on the game show of the same name, residents were challenged to guess items in a grocery cart ranging from a gallon of whole milk and loaf of bread to a dozen eggs and various types of produce. The activity resulted in lots of laughs and discussions on how prices today compared with prices back when they were younger.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News