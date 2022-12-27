Seashore Gardens Living Center hosts December Eldergrow program

Seashore Gardens Living Center seniors made pine cone garden gnomes to help bring “good luck” for the holiday season during it December Eldergrow project.
Residents had fun creating and naming their gnomes. Eldergrow educator Mikkele Lawless taught the residents facts about pine trees during the program. Eldergrow is a therapeutic gardening program that engages residents physically, socially, cognitively, creatively and spiritually.
For more information on Seashore Gardens Living Center, visit seashoregardens.org.
— Press staff reports