Seashore Gardens Foundation raises $32,000 for senior programs

The Seashore Gardens Foundation raised $32,000 for senior programs at its Black & White Ball at Resorts Casino Hotel on Oct. 29.

The funds will benefit programs that help to enrich elder lives both at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) and in the community.

The event celebrated 20 years in SGLC’s Galloway Township location and 18 years of the Seashore Gardens Foundation. It also paid tribute to the 53-year legacy of President and CEO Martin H. Klein. Two hundred guests enjoyed an evening of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.

— Press staff reports

