Search for missing crew to be suspended, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard said it will suspend the search for crew members who disappeared when a lift boat capsized off Louisiana last week at sunset Monday, and authorities do not expect to find more survivors from the vessel.
The grim news from Capt. Will Watson, commander of the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, comes after days of searching for the missing workers from the oil industry lift boat Seacor Power, which capsized Tuesday during a fierce storm in the Gulf of Mexico about eight miles south of Port Fourchon. Six of the 19 workers on the boat were rescued within hours of the wreck; five more bodies were found in the water or on board the vessel in the days since then. Eight remain missing.
Watson said officials had just come from briefing the families on the news. “There was a lot of hugging and a lot of crying. There was a lot of sadness and grief,” he said. The president of the Seacor Marine, which owns the boat, said during the news conference that divers from a company they have contracted with will continue to search the entire vessel. John Gellert said they are about halfway through the vessel as of midday Monday. Gellert also said that divers from a company Seacor contracts with were on the scene four hours after the ship capsized.
“We are steadfast in our efforts to return those who remain missing,” Gellert said. But he added that efforts will depend on the weather, not just on the surface but below the surface. “The currents are currently very strong. That will determine diving windows. When we are able to dive we will dive continuously.”
Families who have been waiting for days for any news of their loved ones were already preparing for the worst earlier Monday. Arlana Saddler, the youngest sister of missing worker Gregory Walcott, told the AP earlier that she was trying to be realistic about her brother’s chances of survival.
“I’m being real. This is the seventh day, and even if they made it through the boat turning over and all that, there’s no food, no water. You’re talking seven days,” she said.
Many families have been questioning why the ship was out in such stormy seas. Gellert said while there were warnings of bad weather, what the boat actually encountered when it was offshore was significantly worse than expected.
“There were warnings. There were not warnings on the magnitude of which we encountered,” he said. “The weather they were forecasted to encounter was well within the limits of the vessel. The weather that they encountered was well beyond the forecast, as far as we know, at this time.”
Gellert said the decision on whether to go or not was entirely up to the captain, but he emphasized that the captain had the company’s full support. The captain, David Ledet, 63, was among the dead.
“He was one of our best captains. He was very prudent and conservative,” he said.
The coroner’s office has identified the other four people whose bodies have been recovered: Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, Louisiana; Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; and Lawrence J. Warren, 36, of Terrytown, Louisiana.
The Seacor Power is a lift boat. Such vessels have three legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to raise the ship off the water to serve as a temporary offshore platform. The boats are often used in the offshore oil industry. When they are traveling the legs stick straight up in the air.
Gellert said it appeared the legs were full retracted — meaning all the way up and a position he described as its “most vulnerable” — at the beginning of the voyage but there are indications that the captain was trying to lower the legs when the ship capsized.
“As far as we can make out there was about five feet of leg that was retracted from the hull, which leads us to believe the captain was starting, trying to jack down,” said Gellert. He said it takes about a minute to move the legs down five feet. The ship capsized in about 50 to 55 feet of water.
Late Sunday, officials told family members that they had recovered another body — the fifth since the operation began. The coroner on Monday identified the body as that of Lawrence J. Warren, 36, of Terrytown, Louisiana. Frank Boeckl was Warren’s uncle. He choked up while lovingly talking about his nephew “Larry,” but said he was glad that he had been found and that the family’s ordeal was over.
“We just feel so blessed that we are able to take him home, and we hope for the rest of the families that they are able to take their loved ones home, too,” he said. “We’re going to be able to take him home, and that’s it. I just really pray for all the other families.”
Andrew Ehlers, marine accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board that is investigating, estimated that it could be as long as two years before an official determination is made of what happened. He said they will be looking at three main areas: people involved in the case both on the ship and on land, the ship and equipment, and the weather.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the ship, people who might have served on it before and have photos or videos of it, or people who were out on the water that day to reach out.
Republicans want to reprimand Rep. Maxine Waters for police protest remarks: House Republicans are rallying around efforts to try to reprimand Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California for comments she made over the weekend encouraging protesters awaiting a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. If Chauvin, who is standing trial for the death of George Floyd, is not found guilty, “then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street but we’ve got to fight for justice,” Waters said at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, according to video. “We’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. You’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
Protests broke out in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis, after the April 11 fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, adding to the fear that the city is a tinderbox ahead of an expected verdict in Chauvin’s trial. Republicans said Waters was encouraging violence and threatened to take action against her in the House. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”
McCarthy’s office declined to elaborate on the tweet.
Waters’ office did not respond to a request for an interview. She told theGrio website in comments published Monday that Republicans are twisting her comments for political gain and that she would not be “bullied.”
“I am nonviolent,” she said. “Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … anytime they see an opportunity to seize on a word, so they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the (Proud) Boys and all of that, how this is a time for (Republicans) to raise money on (Democrats) backs.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was stripped of her committee assignments over social media posts before she took office, including an endorsement of killing Democrats, said she would introduce a resolution to expel her from the House.
Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said Democrats’ refusal to punish Waters is hypocritical.
“If this was said by a Republican, you know ... that the majority in this chamber would move to strip that representative of their committees and possibly move to expel them from Congress,” she said on the House floor without naming Waters.
There is no sign Democrats would allow any effort to reprimand Waters to succeed. She is one of the most prominent voices of progressives in the House, affectionately known as “Auntie Maxine” among her supporters.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Waters does not need to apologize and does not incite violence.
“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said. “I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity, and no ambiguity.”
EU warns “spark” could set off escalation at Ukraine borders: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Monday that in the face of the big military buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders, it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation. In a glum assessment of relations with Moscow, Josep Borrell also said that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety. Despite the developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be imposed on Russia.
He also said there wasn’t a request for a synchronized EU diplomatic move of expulsions in the standoff between Czech Republic, an EU member state, and Russia following Prague’s accusation that Moscow was involved in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. More dangerous at this time, Borrell said, was the massing of Russian troops, including military field hospitals, and “all kinds of warfare.”
“It is the highest military deployment of the Russian army on the Ukrainian borders ever. It’s clear that it’s a matter of concern when you deploy a lot of troops,” Borrell said. “Well, a spark can jump here or there.”
Initially, Borrell told reporters that “there’s more than 150,000 Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea,” and doubled down on the figure later before his services had to correct it in the transcript, saying the real figure was over 100,000.
Nevertheless, Borrell said that “the risk of further escalation — it’s evident.”
Borrell declined to say where he got the initial 150,000 Russian troop number from, but called it “my reference figure.” It was higher than the 110,000 estimate provided by Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Wednesday.
More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. The EU has steadfastly opposed the annexation but has been unable to do anything about it.
Efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled and violations of a shaky truce have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks across Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
Diplomats had expected there was little to no chance of immediate new sanctions on Moscow, but they now will seek to apply more pressure nevertheless through diplomacy.
“Moscow must switch from provocation to cooperation,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
And over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron said that while dialogue with Russia is essential, “clear red lines” carrying possible sanctions must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine.
“All in all, the relations with Russia, are not improving, but the contrary, the tension is increasing in different fronts,” Borrell said.
“We call on Russia to withdraw their troops,” Borrell said.
Myanmar junta cracks down on celebrations of new shadow government: Security forces in Myanmar used violence on Monday against demonstrators who sought to celebrate last week’s formation of a shadow government to serve as an alternative to the military junta that has held power since a February coup. Myanmar media and posts on social networks said the violence was especially intense in Myingyan, a town in central Myanmar, where the online news site The Irrawaddy reported at least one person was killed Sunday. Unconfirmed reports on social media said at least one more person was killed there Monday.
Marches were held in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, and elsewhere to show support for the “National Unity Government” announced Friday by protest leaders. Security forces reportedly broke up a march at dawn in Mandalay that included Buddhist monks.
Sudan repeals Israel boycott law amid normalization efforts: Sudan on Monday abolished a decades-old law on boycotting Israel, part of efforts to establish normal ties with the Jewish state. A bill was approved at a joint meeting of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet that annuls the 1958 law. The law had forbidden diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said in a Twitter post.
Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country is now ruled by a joint military and civilian government that seeks better ties with Washington and the West. The Cabinet approved the bill that repealed the old law earlier this month. The Cabinet also affirmed Sudan’s endorsement of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state settlement to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Monday’s measure would allow Sudanese to do business with Israelis. It would also allow Sudanese to visit relatives living in in the Jewish state. There are at least 6,000 Sudanese in Israel. Under the 1958 law, violators could be punished to up to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine.
The law mirrored pan-Arab politics in the 1950s and 1960 that largely supported the prohibition of dealings with Israel and Israelis.
But the situation in the Middle East changed in the late 1970s when Egypt, the Arab World’s most populous country, signed a peace treaty with Israel. Jordan also established diplomatic ties with Israel in the 1990s.
Sudan became the third Arab state to agree to normalize ties with Israel last year in a deal brokered by the Trump administration. Khartoum signed the agreement on Jan. 6 during a visit to Sudan by then-U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Establishing diplomatic ties with Israel was an incentive for the Trump’s administration to remove Sudan from the U.S.’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The Trump administration also announced diplomatic pacts last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Morocco also established diplomatic ties with Israel.
The agreements are all with countries that are geographically distant from Israel and have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The Israel-Sudan deal, however, is deeply symbolic. Khartoum hosted the historic Arab League summit after the 1967 Mideast War. The conference approved a resolution that became known as the “three no’s” — no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations.
Sudan also had close ties with Israeli enemies like the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups.
Winners of $20M contest make concrete to trap carbon dioxide: Organizers of a $20 million contest to develop products from greenhouse gas that flows from power plants announced two winners Monday ahead of launching a similar but much bigger competition backed by Elon Musk. Both winners made concrete that trapped carbon dioxide, keeping it out of the atmosphere, where it can contribute to climate change. Production of cement, concrete’s key ingredient, accounts for 7% of global emissions of the greenhouse gas, said Marcius Extavour, XPRIZE vice president of climate and energy.
“So it’s not surprising that the winning teams focused on reducing emissions associated with concrete, which will be a game-changer for global decarbonization,” he said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Musk, the electric car and space entrepreneur, has pledged $100 million for researchers who can show how to trap huge volumes of carbon dioxide straight from the atmosphere and store the gas permanently. That competition will kick off Thursday, which is Earth Day.
“We want teams that will build real systems that can make a measurable impact and scale to a gigaton level. Whatever it takes. Time is of the essence,” Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in February.
Both contests are organized by XPRIZE, which encourages new technology by putting up prize money for demonstrating achievements. Most famously, Mojave Aerospace Ventures won a $10 million XPRIZE in 2004 by being first to fly a privately funded, reusable rocket plane into space multiple times.
The $20 million prize announced Monday had two parts: One at a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming and the other at a gas-fired power plant in Alberta, Canada. The contest focused on using carbon dioxide nabbed from the plants’ smokestacks, and the winners showed they can trap the emissions in cement, making stronger concrete in some cases.
The winner at the Wyoming plant, Los Angeles-based CarbonBuilt, used carbon dioxide to cure concrete, trapping it in a process that also emitted less of the greenhouse gas compared with traditional cement production, according to XPRIZE.
The winner in Alberta was CarbonCure Technologies, based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, which showed it can inject carbon dioxide into water used to wash out cement trucks and mixers at a cement plant, resulting in a mix that makes stronger concrete, according to XPRIZE.
The two winners will split $15 million. Ten finalists split the other $5 million in 2018.
The U.S. portion of the contest took place at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center, a facility at a coal-fired power plant near the city of Gillette that hosts research into ways to trap and use carbon dioxide in real-world scenarios.
Gov. Mark Gordon has often touted the research center as an example of Wyoming’s interest in finding solutions to climate change — potentially preserving the state’s declining coal industry in the process.
U.S. coal production has declined by half over the last 15 years or so as utilities get more electricity from renewables and cheaper natural gas. About 40% of U.S. coal comes from Wyoming, more than any other state by far.
The state covered three-quarters of the $20 million cost of the Wyoming Integrated Test Center, which opened in 2018.
“Managing carbon, there’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all,” said Jason Begger, the center’s managing director. “A cement plant might not make a lot of sense at a power plant in Wyoming, but it might make a heck of a lot of sense in Japan.”
Wyoming officials have expressed interest in participating in the Musk-funded XPRIZE contest but hasn’t heard back from him, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said.
Insurer to pay $8M to Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer: An insurer for the City of Cedar Rapids will pay $8 million to a Black motorist who was paralyzed after a white police officer shot him during a 2016 traffic stop, the city announced Monday. The payout will settle a long-running lawsuit brought by Jerime Mitchell, 42, over a shooting that had sparked protests and exposed tensions between Black residents and authorities in Iowa’s second largest city.
The resolution cancels a trial that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, as the nation awaits a verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. It’s the most expensive settlement over allegations of police misconduct in Iowa history. Cedar Rapids had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending against the lawsuit and arguing that Officer Lucas Jones was legally justified in shooting Mitchell. A city spokeswoman said in a statement that it was prepared for trial but its insurer, States Insurance, had control over whether to settle under its policy and “determined settlement to be in the best interests of its insured, the city.”
The city admitted no wrongdoing and said its review determined Jones acted properly given the circumstances of the stop.
“The case has been divisive to our community and it is our hope that we can continue to enhance relationships that build trust between our community and our police department,” said the statement, issued by spokeswoman Maria Johnson.
Larry Rogers Jr., an attorney for Mitchell and his wife, said the settlement was significant and will help pay for Mitchell’s future health care needs. But he said the case’s most important impact was to spur the firing of Jones, who had shot and killed another suspect in 2015.
“Deadly force was not justified here,” Rogers said. “With Lucas Jones’ termination, the citizens of Cedar Rapids are safer and an overly aggressive officer ... should never again wear a badge.”
Mitchell had attended rallies in his wheelchair last summer opposing police brutality and racial injustice. Activists then renewed their calls for the firing of Jones, who had returned to the force after a grand jury declined to charge him and an internal investigation cleared him of misconduct.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department promptly fired Jones last June, but not over the shootings. Instead, the department said that Jones was terminated for his handling of a stop the day before shooting Mitchell in which he let a young Black mother go instead of arresting her for driving while suspended, as required by policy.
The city opened a disciplinary investigation into that stop after Jones testified in a 2020 deposition for the Mitchell case that he turned off his body microphone “because I was violating a policy.” Mitchell’s lawyers contended Jones turned off his microphone purposely during Mitchell’s stop as well, leaving the dash camera video of the stop without sound and both sides disputing what was said.
A city panel has upheld Jones’ firing, but the former officer has filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement. In an interview last year, he accused the police chief of making him a “scapegoat” in response to political and legal pressure.
Jones pulled over Mitchell early on Nov. 1, 2016, near Coe College, claiming Mitchell’s license plate light was not working.
Police have said Jones asked Mitchell to get out after smelling marijuana. Mitchell resisted being handcuffed and Jones pushed him against the truck and took him to the ground. Mitchell got up with the officer on his back and a police dog engaging him, and got in his truck and begin to drive away.
As he clung to the moving truck, Jones fired three times, with one bullet striking Mitchell in the neck. Authorities have said Mitchell was immediately paralyzed and unable to control the vehicle as it accelerated to 60 mph (97 kph) and smashed into an oncoming police SUV driven by the city’s deputy police chief, who was responding and suffered only minor injuries.
In a statement Monday, Mitchell criticized Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden for failing to hold Jones accountable and said voters should remove the longtime prosecutor from office.
Vander Sanden presented the case to a grand jury, which declined to charge Jones but never heard Mitchell’s version of events. Mitchell remained hospitalized when the case was closed.
Activists had called on Vander Sanden to appoint a special prosecutor, since Vander Sanden had previously cleared Jones in the fatal 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Jonathan Gossman.
Vander Sanden argued that Jones was trying to defend himself, and noted that police later found a pound of marijuana in Mitchell’s truck.
The lawsuit alleged Jones was negligent throughout the stop by using a pretext to pull over Mitchell, escalating the encounter and firing at an unarmed person who posed no threat. The Mitchells had been seeking damages for their pain and suffering and the loss of his body function.
During a discovery dispute in the case, the Iowa Supreme Court ordered the city in 2019 to release investigative records to Mitchell’s lawyers without a protective order shielding them from public release.