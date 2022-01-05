 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean Sakers leads Ocean City to win
Sean Sakers scored 15 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 58-42 win over Absegami on Wednesday night.

Andrew Karayiannis chipped in with 13 for the winning Red Raiders (3-2). Hassan Bey scored a game-high 16 for Absegami.

Ocean City 11 12 19 16 – 58

Absegami 11 12 12 8 – 42

OC-Segich 6, Gunnels 2, Schlatter 5, Randles 2, Chevere 8, Sakers 15, Karayiannis 13, Muskett 7

AB-Sheth 4, Chambers 2, Bey 16, Pender 4, Brown 13, Palowski 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
