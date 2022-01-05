Sean Sakers leads Ocean City to win

Sean Sakers scored 15 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 58-42 win over Absegami on Wednesday night.
Andrew Karayiannis chipped in with 13 for the winning Red Raiders (3-2). Hassan Bey scored a game-high 16 for Absegami.
Ocean City 11 12 19 16 – 58
Absegami 11 12 12 8 – 42
OC-Segich 6, Gunnels 2, Schlatter 5, Randles 2, Chevere 8, Sakers 15, Karayiannis 13, Muskett 7
AB-Sheth 4, Chambers 2, Bey 16, Pender 4, Brown 13, Palowski 3
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.