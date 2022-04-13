Sean Mooney

Minor-league team: Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)
Position: Pitcher
High school: Ocean City
Years: Second
2021 stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts between low single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and high single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Career stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts
Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (359th overall) in the 2019 draft. He made his debut in 2021 after missing 2019 following Tommy John surgery and 2020 due to COVID-19 canceling the minor-league season.
