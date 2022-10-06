 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean Mooney

Sean Mooney, Cedar Rapids Kernels (copy)

Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Somers Point, went 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA this season.

High school: Ocean City

Organization: Minnesota Twins

Who he played for: Cedar Rapids Kernels (A+)

Minor league stats: 18 games (12 starts), 2-3, 3.30 ERA, 60 innings, 82 strikeouts

Season highlight: The 24-year-old righty had two stellar starts among his strong sophomore season — a five-inning one-hit outing with eight strikeouts April 29 and four innings of no-hit ball with 10 strikeouts June 5.

