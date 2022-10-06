Sean Mooney

High school: Ocean City
Organization: Minnesota Twins
Who he played for: Cedar Rapids Kernels (A+)
Minor league stats: 18 games (12 starts), 2-3, 3.30 ERA, 60 innings, 82 strikeouts
Season highlight: The 24-year-old righty had two stellar starts among his strong sophomore season — a five-inning one-hit outing with eight strikeouts April 29 and four innings of no-hit ball with 10 strikeouts June 5.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
