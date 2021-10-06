Sean Mooney

Major-league team: Minnesota Twins
Position: Pitcher
Years: First season
2021 stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts between low single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and high single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Career stats: 13 games (12 starts), 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 42 innings, 71 strikeouts
High school: Ocean City
Just the facts: He was selected in the 12th round (359th overall) in the 2019 draft. He made his debut this year after missing 2019 following Tommy John surgery and last season due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 campaign.
