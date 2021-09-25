Sean Clifford leads No. 6 Penn State past Villanova 38-17: Roundup

Warren added a 3-yard touchdown run off a direct snap in the fourth quarter.

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth.

"We got big-played to death," Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. "I think it was probably six big plays, obviously the opening play of the game on their possession and then a few other long plays. But I'm really proud of the way our defense played. I'm proud of the way our offense stuck in there and put a couple on the board at the end."

RUSHING YARDS WANTED

Franklin said starting running back Noah Cain was "dinged-up" a bit last week and didn't practice enough to get a heavy workload. Cain had just one carry for 2 yards. Penn State managed just 80 yards on 34 carries and has failed to eclipse 84 yards in three of four games this season.

SCARY INJURY