Sean Burns, Holy Spirit

Sean Burns

Burns

The senior quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 305 yards and three TD as the Spartans beat Vineland 50-24. Burns also rushed for 42 yards and three TDs. He has thrown for 1,806 yards and 17 TDs this season. Holy Spirit (6-1) is off this week.

