Seamus Fynes gets triple double as Wildwood runs past Clayton

Diante Miles scored 35 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 105-72 win over Clayton on Thursday night.
Miles sank 14 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-point attempts. Seamus Fynes had a triple double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Omarion McNeal scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Wildwood. Ernie Troiano contributed six assists for Wildwood, which is 1-1 and ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Clayton 15 17 15 25 – 72
Wildwood 25 34 26 20 – 105
WW – Hans 6, D. Troiano 2, E. Troiano 10, Claudio 14, Miles 35, McNeal 21, Fynes 15, Burke 2
