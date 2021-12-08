Seahawks lose SS Jamal Adams for season to shoulder injury

RENTON, Wash. — Jamal Adams’ second season with the Seahawks is coming to an early end, raising even more concerns about the price Seattle paid to acquire the safety in the first place.

Adams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak.

He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason, although Carroll said this injury is not believed to be as severe as the last one.

“He was really emotional about it last night just because it means so much to him to keep playing, and he’s been through this before and to have to go through it again,” Carroll said. “He was much more forward-thinking, I think, this morning in the note that I got from him. So he’s gonna make the most of it.”

Adams has been limited by injuries during the two seasons he’s been in Seattle and his play has yielded mixed results, leading to unrest from fans who were upset in the first place when the Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire the former All-Pro.