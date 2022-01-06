Seagull Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit
Tickets: Admission is free
This showcase returns for the third time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
Six teams ranked in The Press’ Boys Basketball Elite 11 – No. 2 Lenape; No. 3 Egg Harbor Township; No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 5 St. Joseph; No. 9 Haddonfield and No. 11 Holy Spirit – will participate. The Seagull will also feature two teams in The girls Elite 11 - No. 2 Mainland Regional and No. 7 Gloucester Catholic.
The showcase’s marquee games will match the Mainland Regional girls against perennial power Manasquan at 11 a.m. Saturday and the Elizabeth boys against Philadelphia power Neumann Goretti at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The schedule:
Friday
5:00: Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Girls)
6:30 Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Boys)
Saturday
11:00 Manasquan vs Mainland (Girls)
12:30 Wildwood vs Cedar Creek (Boys)
2:00 Ocean City vs Gloucester Catholic (Girls)
3:30 Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley (Boys)
5:00 Lower Cape May vs Southern (Boys)
6:30 St. Augustine vs Timber Creek (Boys)
8:00 Elizabeth vs Neumann Goretti, PA (Boys)
Sunday
11:00 Wildwood vs. Our Lady of Mercy (Girls)
12:30 Mainland vs Cherokee (Boys)
2:00 Camden Catholic vs Wildwood Catholic (Boys)
3:30 St. Joseph Academy vs Haddonfield (Boys)
5:00 Lenape vs Newark East Side (Boys)
6:30 Egg Harbor Twp. vs Linden (Boys)
8:00 Holy Spirit vs Pleasantville (Boys)
