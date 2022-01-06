Seagull Classic

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit

Tickets: Admission is free

This showcase returns for the third time since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.

Six teams ranked in The Press’ Boys Basketball Elite 11 – No. 2 Lenape; No. 3 Egg Harbor Township; No. 4 St. Augustine Prep and No. 5 St. Joseph; No. 9 Haddonfield and No. 11 Holy Spirit – will participate. The Seagull will also feature two teams in The girls Elite 11 - No. 2 Mainland Regional and No. 7 Gloucester Catholic.

The showcase’s marquee games will match the Mainland Regional girls against perennial power Manasquan at 11 a.m. Saturday and the Elizabeth boys against Philadelphia power Neumann Goretti at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The schedule:

Friday