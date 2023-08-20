A seafood boil is exactly what it sounds like. A variety of seafood is boiled, sometimes with seasoning in the water, sometimes seasoned after it's cooked, usually with vegetables like potatoes and corn on the cob. After it's cooked, the entire combination is served in the sauce on a platter, a bucket, in a bag or just dumped on the table for everyone to dig in.

While that definition sounds simple, no two boils are the same. Eateries in South Jersey have a variety of cooking processes, seasoning, and even how the seafood boil is served. One common denominator is the messy factor which they all share. Another is the dining experience.

“It's a fun thing to do,” says Paul Steinberg, co-owner with his wife, Joanie, of PJ Buckets. “Everybody reaching into the same thing you're serving. They're pulling out shells as a family and friends and cracking and talking and enjoying they're favorite beverage at the Jersey Shore.”

“Our main mission and goal is to create a memorable dining experience and create traditions,” adds Pat Traver, owner of Outer Banks Boil Company in Ocean City, with his wife, Lisa. “It's different from going to a restaurant because this type of dining is not offered.”

With our location on the coast and the abundance of fresh seafood caught locally, it's amazing there are not more establishments offering boils, a dining tradition that dates back hundreds of years.

The origin of the seafood boil is loosely associated with Canada and the Acadians, who refused to swear allegiance to Great Britain and migrated down the East Coast of America and settled in Louisiana in the 18th century. The Cajun cooking style developed from the French roots of the Acadians, according to Mashed.com's “Untold Truth of Seafood Boils.”

“It's a seafood stew,” explains Steinberg. “Ours are fresh seafood cooked in their broth. Everybody has a different way of doing it.”

At Steinberg's PJ Buckets they use a process they claim is unique.

“We have a process that we don't believe anyone else uses for cooking. A special oven that locks in the juices. We're not cooking with flavored water,“ says Paul Steinberg.

At Outer Banks, Traver employs a process similar to the North Carolina style of cooking the seafood and veggies in a steamer pot on a stove or open flame. Traver says the most important part of their boil is the seasoning packs. They use a “secret blend” that is the first thing that goes into the pot (A pot that you keep, by the way.) and is the basis for the aroma and flavor.

And at Oceancrats, in Ventnor and Sea Isle City, the seafood is individually cooked then added together in a Louisiana Cajun-style sauce made from garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay and Cajun spices, offered mild or spicy hot. They also offer a choice of any of the ingredients in the sauce separately or on the side. Their most popular sauce, called the Oceancrat, was created by chef/owner Steve Lin. The name Oceancrat, by the way, is a giant crab, according to Brenda Ong, Lin's wife. It's a rich, savory sauce with a full body that's flavorful, but not spicy.

And here's where things go off the rails. The types of seafood and the seasoning seem to run the gamut from a natural flavor to a spicy diablo with lots of variations in between.

At PJ Buckets, named after the owners, they offer six different seasoning styles:

The Jersey is a butter, garlic lemon seasoning a lot like a scampi; the New England is like a clam bake with a hint of garlic, butter, lemon but very different from the Jersey, more subtle; the Louisiana Cajun, which he is proud to say is very authentic to that region, is spicy to taste (as hot as you like); the Maryland with a “Bay” seasoning flavor; the Italian a chunky sauce similar to a cioppino; and the Carolina which he describes as similar to a crab soup, red and flavorful but not super spicy.

They also offer dipping sauces, like flavored butter to compliment the ingredients in the boil.

Their most popular boil is the Jersey Boil.

“It's the flavor. It's that garlic, it's that butter, It seeps into everything in the seafood. Then you have a dipping sauce that's really delicious,” says Paul Steinberg.

Steinberg also suggests trying the Italian. “It's outstanding. I people don't think of us as an Italian place, but we nail it. We're not just cooking pasta and throwing sauce on top of it and some seafood. We're cooking it all together so it really saturates the flavors.”

While PJ Buckets and Oceancrats do all the cooking, The Outer Banks goes a different route.

Traver explains: “Everything is prepped and ready to go, in the pot. We send it home with them (the customer) and tell them how to cook it. You add two cups of liquid, it could be water, beer or wine. Then they throw it on the stove and it takes roughly 30 to 40 minutes to do their pot. People steam it themselves on their stove, and then dump it on the table and enjoy.”

The process is fun and relatively simple from our experience. They provide a portion of their seasoning which is sprinkled on the ingredients while its cooking. You add as little or as much as you like to increase the flavor and heat.

Whichever variety you choose, you do have to be a fan of getting your hands messy. But that's the fun of it.

“Sometimes it's a little messy,” explains Traver. “With snow crab you have to break it apart, crack open a shell, pull it apart and eat it. You still have to use your fingers. But people think it's fun.” They even provide a plastic table cloth which they suggest you just roll up at the end of the meal with the shells and toss in the trash for easy cleanup.

There may not be a lot of manners involved but there is plenty of aroma. A seafood boil cooking on the stove or steaming in front of you gives off a bouquet that is all its own. There's the slightly garlicky smell, mixed with Old Bay, butter and, of course, clams and mussels and crab. If you're a seafood fan, the seafood boil is a must.

“The biggest thing with seafood boils is that memorable dining experience,” says Traver. “It just creates something so unique. You don't have it every night of the week. It's something that's created and you always remember that special time. Other meals can get repetitive but people always remember, oh yeah, we had that seafood boil. People want to repeat that memory.”

“It's never been a Jersey Shore thing,” adds Steinberg. “It's becoming more of a Jersey Shore thing. And it's a good thing.”