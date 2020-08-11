Ocean City Beach

On Oct. 2, the thermometer rose to 96 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, breaking the previous record for the day of 85 degrees and extending locals’ summer at the shore.

Sea lice found at some South Jersey beaches: Stinging jellyfish have been known to show up in New Jersey near the end of summer when the water is warmer. Sea lice can cause burning sensations and rashes, including a skin reaction known as seabather’s eruption.

New bathrooms are being built at Tartaglia and Gabriel fields in Galloway Township: For years, portable toilets have handled the bathroom needs of the children and parents who used Gabriel and Tartaglia fields, both on Duerer Street.

Some South Jersey municipalities opposing full vote by mail for Nov. election: The Hamilton Township Committee — by a 4-1 vote — approved a resolution stating that it wants both in-person and vote-by-mail options open to its residents for the November election.

From all around South Jersey, fishing reports remain strong: Inshore fishing is picking up since the tropical storm and follow-up rumble of last week.

Homeless man found dead in EHT cemetery: The Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the death of Fausto Garcia, the prosecutor's office announced Monday. They have determined that it was a homicide.

