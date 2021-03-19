Sea Isle VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary donates gifts and personalized T-shirts to USAF 78th Air Refueling Squadron during “Adopt-a-Troop” Outreach Program

On March 14, members of Sea Isle City VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary donated gifts to the United States Air Force 78th Air Refueling Squadron, operating out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County. Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd said the donated items were collected during the Auxiliary’s annual Adopt-a-Troop outreach program, which also included hanging a photo collage of the 78th inside Post 1963.

The gifts included numerous toiletries and personal care items and snacks that ranged from homemade beef jerky and nutrition bars to Girl Scout cookies and candy — all donated by Auxiliary members and veterans from Post 1963.

Also included were dozens of customized yellow T-shirts featuring the USAF logo printed on the front and an image on the back reading 'Sea Isle City’s VFW Post 1963 proudly supports the 78th Air Refueling Squadron.' In addition to the donated T-shirts, Auxiliary members also purchased identical shirts for themselves to continually remind them of the men and women of the 78th.

The donations were accompanied by 130 hand-written letters penned by 5th- and 6th-grade students from Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where one of Post 1963’s Auxiliary members is the school’s principal.

Accepting the donations on behalf of the nearly 140 members of the 78th Air Refueling Squadron was Tech Sgt. Nicole Gansert, a Cape May County native who has more than 20 family members living in Sea Isle City. Gansert, a boom operator onboard a KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tanker, was named an USAF Outstanding Airman of the Year in 2020.