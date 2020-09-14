Sea Isle has submitted an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to perform hydraulic and mechanical dredging within Ludlam Thorofare, as well as within the City lagoon system. The Corps of Engineers has issued Public Notice No. CENAP-OP-R-2012-01332-46 wherein they are soliciting comments and recommendations from the public on the application. The complete Public Notice, including Permit Application Plans, may be reviewed on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers web site, as well as the City of Sea Isle City web site. The link to the ACOE web site is: https://www.nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Public-Notices/Article/2309987/2012-01332-46/ The City web site is the City of Sea Isle City Municipal web site and the Public Notice can be reviewed on the City's Projects & Capital Plan and Construction pages.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments