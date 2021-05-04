 Skip to main content
SEA ISLE CITY
SEA ISLE CITY

The city will vote May 11 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale or operation of any marijuana manufacturing, cultivation processing, distribution , dispensaries and the public consumption or smoking and regulate deliver and license the delivery.

