Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly (Saturday to Saturday), $5 daily, free on Wednesdays. Free for children ages 11 and younger and veterans, as well as active military members and their families.

What to do: Swimming is permitted at 24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets. Surfing is allowed at 26th, 37th, 42nd, 48th, 53rd, 63rd, 74th and 82nd streets. Rafting is permitted at 24th, 28th, 34th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 68th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets. Volleyball nets and poles are available at 25th, 35th, 53rd, 57th, 67th, and 72nd streets. Kayaking is permitted on 30th, 35th, 58th and 79th streets. Surfing Beaches 26th, 37th, 42nd, 48th, 53rd, 63rd, 74th & 82nd streets. Fires, glass bottles, alcohol and picnics are prohibited on all Sea Isle City beaches.