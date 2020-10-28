 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City
The city's Christmas Extravaganza, normally held on Thanksgiving weekend has been canceled.

"We’ve considered the magnitude of people that show up at this event, and believe it’s in everyone’s best interests not to hold this," city Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a letter to residents. "We’ve discussed this with the Chamber of Commerce, and they’re in agreement."

The city will have a parade down Landis Avenue, from 29th to 93rd Street, with Santa Claus, which will be held the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 27, at 7:00 p.m.

