Sea Isle City VFW closed golf season with awards luncheon

SEA ISLE CITY — Participants in VFW Post 1963’s 2022 Golf League ended its season — and the league’s 20th anniversary — with a final round at The Pines at Clermont Golf Club, followed by a luncheon inside the post on Oct. 20.

Prizes were distributed to the league’s standout players, including cash awards for the overall top male and female golfers of the year. In addition, each player who scored a “birdie” in 2022 received a commemorative golf ball.

Proceeds raised during the golf league benefit VFW Post 1963 and its Auxiliary. For information about the 2023 Golf League, email tjmteeitup@aol.com.

