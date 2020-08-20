Add the Sea Isle City Farmers Market to your list of markets to check out this month. With more than 30 vendors to browse, you can find a variety of local items to complete your perfect summer meal. Masks are required to enter the market, taking place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1 inside Excursion Park, located at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue in Sea Isle City. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or go to SeaIsleChamber.com.

