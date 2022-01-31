 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scranton, PA
#22. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton, Pennsylvania (tie)

- Average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 12 μg/m^3

- Second-highest average coarse particulate matter (PM10): 26 μg/m^3 (476.9% below EPA standard)

- Average fine particulate matter (PM2.5): Data not available

The Scranton-Wilkes-Barre metro area in Pennsylvania has improved even more since the 2019 EPA report, according to the American Lung Association. The area had its best air quality in recent years in 2020, for both fine and coarse particulate matter, as well as ozone.

The biggest city of the Poconos, Scranton has received only 13 inches of snow this winter. That's because the nor'easters that slammed South Jersey with snow did not reach that far north and west. 

The average to date snowfall is 22.9 inches. 

