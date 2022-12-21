Schultz-Hill Foundation awards $17,000 in student scholarships and grants in 2022

The Schultz-Hill Foundation in Atlantic City recently awarded $17,000 to support local organizations and students in 2022. The foundation established the DINA Scholarship/ARTS Grant Program to support programs and students in the fields of art, history and education.
Some of the local organizations that benefited from the program’s scholarships included Absegami High School Drama Booster Club; The Atlantic City Ballet; Atlantic City ARTS Foundation Chalk About AC; Atlantic City Theater Co.; Berron Jewish Center Photography Program for Seniors; Children’s Cultural ARTS Foundation; Egg Harbor Twp. Fine & Performing ARTS Orchestral Residence Program; Holy Spirit Music Program; Longport Scholarship Foundation; Mighty Writers Program; MUDGIRLS Studio; NAACP Scholarship; Ocean City Theatre Company; Save Lucy Capital Campaign; Seashore Gardens Living Center: Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) and Music & Memory Series; and the Stockton Performing Arts Center.