A 2018 nationwide survey from School Bus Transportation magazine found two-thirds of all districts in the United States reported significant problems with maintaining school bus staff.(tncms-asset)4873919c-e184-11ea-9d98-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)

How will schools deal with shortage of nurses during pandemic?: “In the school setting, as of now, school nurses are the liaisons between the schools and health departments," said Eileen Gavin, a school nurse in Monmouth County and co-legislative chairperson of the New Jersey State School Nurses Association. "If the school does not have a nurse, there could be gaps in communication, which at this point in time is critical."

Federal program helps police get military equipment, not militarize, they say: Commonly referred to as the 1033 Program and run by the Defense Logistics Agency, police departments across the country are able to claim excess military equipment — from vehicles, medical supplies, rifles and ammunition to computers and other office supplies — at only the cost of shipping, storage and maintenance.

New discount grocery chain coming to former Genuardi's site in EHT: German-based chain Lidl will move into the property previously owned by a Genuardi's supermarket and JR's Fresh Market.

U.S. Census regional director makes appearance in South Jersey: “We want people to understand that it is safe to open up your door,” Regional Director Jeff Behler said. “Everyone from the census has to wear a mask. It is mandatory when they are in public. ... They have to knock on doors and back up 6 feet."

Longtime Ocean City teacher, track coach Ted Klepac remembered fondly: Klepac was a social studies teacher for 39 years, a certified tennis teaching professional, a Seaville Volunteer Fire Company president and vice president, an assistant football coach, a track and field official and an announcer at basketball games.

Ted Klepac 1971 CAL championships

Ted Klepac, right, coaching at the 1971 Cape-Atlantic League track and field championships. Also pictured is Fritz Hastings, who was an Ocean City athlete who became an assistant coach for Klepac.

