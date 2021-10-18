 Skip to main content
School employees, state workers face vaccination deadline
Today is the deadline for all school and state employees, including those at public colleges, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If an employee decides to not get the shot they are subject to weekly testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the mandate in August. The executive order includes all individuals who work at a school or for the state, including part-time workers such as bus drivers, school food service workers and state contract employees.

Murphy is set to hold a press conference to update the state's response to COVID-19. 

Breaking News