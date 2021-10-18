School employees, state workers face vaccination deadline

Today is the deadline for all school and state employees, including those at public colleges, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If an employee decides to not get the shot they are subject to weekly testing.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the mandate in August. The executive order includes all individuals who work at a school or for the state, including part-time workers such as bus drivers, school food service workers and state contract employees.
Murphy is set to hold a press conference to update the state's response to COVID-19.
