Hispanic Association of Atlantic County: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic graduating high school seniors for 2021 scholarships. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded. The number of awards or amounts may change depending on fundraising efforts, organizers said. For information on how to donate to the fund, or to access the scholarship application, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.

Mason’s of Atlantic County: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline is May 1.

Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wild-wood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Applications are due April 23. For information, call 609-522-5364 or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.

South Jersey Federal Credit Union: Applications for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year are available. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The application is currently available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned by April 30.