Schiano sees progress for Rutgers despite 4 straight losses

The Rutgers University football team has scored 20-plus points in five-straight Big Ten Conference games this season.
That is a single-season first for the program.
The Scarlet Knights only produced five conference games with 20 or more points in the last four seasons combined.
Rutgers (1-4) has been more competitive under the return of coach Greg Schiano but still needs to learn to finish and win games.
On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights lost 48-42 in triple overtime to Michigan, the second game in a row in which it wasted a double-digit lead. Rutgers had a 17-0 lead before the Wolverines rallied.
Schiano said he avoids in-season evaluations but said it’s important to know where the program was when he took over almost a year ago and where the team is now.
“We’ve made progress,” Schiano said in a videoconference with the media Monday. “Not enough. Otherwise, we would have a better record. But we are making progress.”
Rutgers led 20-10 midway through the third quarter before losing 23-20 to Illinois on Nov. 14.
“I think you start getting in trouble when you say, ‘Finish the game!’ Well, there are 70 plays left in the game,” Schiano said, “What do you mean ‘finish the game?’ You have to finish one play at a time. So, that’s where I may differ from some.”
Rutgers will look to end its four-game losing skid when it plays Purdue (2-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
“Now, when you finish all the plays in the second half individually, then you finish the second half,” Schiano added. “That’s more of the way I look at it. So, finish every play. From play one to play 100-whatever we play, and usually you look up at the scoreboard (and) it’s something that you like.”
But Schiano did not like what he saw on the scoreboard Saturday.
“We have to do a better job,” he said.
Schiano called his offense “much improved” compared to last season, noting that the coaching is continually getting better at utilizing the talent on the roster, pointing to Cedar Creek High School graduate and senior wide receiver Bo Melton.
Melton scored his fifth receiving touchdown Saturday, the most in a single-season by a Scarlet Knight since Andre Patton also had five in 2016. The Mays Landing resident has also posted his second consecutive outing of at least 100 yards.
Melton also has a reception in 17 straight games dating to last year.
Malachi “Max” Melton, Bo’s younger brother, is a freshman defensive back at Rutgers. When Max was still at Cedar Creek, he committed to Purdue but switched to Rutgers after Schiano took over in December.
“Bo has really stepped up his game, and it’s kind of neat for me,” Schiano said. “I was a (graduate assistant) at Rutgers when his dad (Gary Melton Sr.) was a senior (on the team). It has kind of come full circle, so I’m really happy for them as a family and, obviously, to have Max here is a huge recruiting win.
“Max has already proven to be a very good player and a very good prospect.”
Running back Isaih Pacheco, a Vineland graduate, also has made an impact, rushing for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Pleasantville graduate and sophomore linebacker Mohamed Toure made a career-high six tackles Saturday.
“I think offensively, you really enjoy seeing the improvement,” Schiano said. “I hope that we can continue to get better and better.
“But that’s not what we are here for. We are not just here to be competitive. We are here to win, and we haven’t been able to do that. So, I’m frustrated with that.”
Thanksgiving in Piscataway
Normally, players who live within driving distance from campus go home for Thanksgiving, and players who live far away and may not go home either go to the home of a coach or teammate for the holiday feast.
Not this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team must stay on campus and will spend Thanksgiving together.
“It’s not what you’re used to but, quite honestly, I’m looking forward to being with the guys, being able to hang out, and we will make the most of it,” said Schiano, who joked with reporters when asked how many turkeys the program will need.
“I bet you it’s a lot, especially with the size of some of these guys.”
