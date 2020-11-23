Schiano sees progress for Rutgers despite 4 straight losses

“Bo has really stepped up his game, and it’s kind of neat for me,” Schiano said. “I was a (graduate assistant) at Rutgers when his dad (Gary Melton Sr.) was a senior (on the team). It has kind of come full circle, so I’m really happy for them as a family and, obviously, to have Max here is a huge recruiting win.

“Max has already proven to be a very good player and a very good prospect.”

Running back Isaih Pacheco, a Vineland graduate, also has made an impact, rushing for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Pleasantville graduate and sophomore linebacker Mohamed Toure made a career-high six tackles Saturday.

“I think offensively, you really enjoy seeing the improvement,” Schiano said. “I hope that we can continue to get better and better.

“But that’s not what we are here for. We are not just here to be competitive. We are here to win, and we haven’t been able to do that. So, I’m frustrated with that.”

Thanksgiving in Piscataway

Normally, players who live within driving distance from campus go home for Thanksgiving, and players who live far away and may not go home either go to the home of a coach or teammate for the holiday feast.

Not this year.