SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, Sept. 27
Professional practice rounds (open to the public, free admission)
1:00pm - LPGA Qualifier (open to the public)
Tuesday, Sept. 28
8:00am. - Professional practice rounds (open to the public, free admission)
Wednesday, Sept. 29
7:00am - ShopRite Pro-Am, Day One (open to the public, free admission)
2:00pm - Women's Executive Day Presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (invite only)
6:30pm - Pro-Am Celebration (invite only)
Thursday, Sept. 30
7:00am - ShopRite Pro-Am, Day Two (open to the public, free admission)
Friday, Oct. 1
7:15am - Round one (All Day)
10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone
1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:15am - Round two (All Day)
10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone
2:30pm to 3:30pm - Junior Golf Show (Seaview Driving Range)
Free of charge to all Saturday ticket holders and their children!
1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Sunday, Oct. 3
7:00am - Final round (All Day)
10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone
1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Award ceremony immediately following play
