SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, Sept. 27

Professional practice rounds (open to the public, free admission)

1:00pm - LPGA Qualifier (open to the public)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

8:00am. - Professional practice rounds (open to the public, free admission)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

7:00am - ShopRite Pro-Am, Day One (open to the public, free admission)

2:00pm - Women's Executive Day Presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (invite only)

6:30pm - Pro-Am Celebration (invite only)

Thursday, Sept. 30

7:00am - ShopRite Pro-Am, Day Two (open to the public, free admission)

​Friday, Oct. 1

7:15am - Round one (All Day)

10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone

1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel

​​Saturday, Oct. 2

7:15am - Round two (All Day)

10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone

2:30pm to 3:30pm - Junior Golf Show (Seaview Driving Range)

Free of charge to all Saturday ticket holders and their children!

1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel

​​Sunday, Oct. 3

7:00am - Final round (All Day)

10:00am to 5:00pm - Oreo Family Fun Zone

1:00pm to 4:00pm - Live Coverage on Golf Channel

Award ceremony immediately following play

