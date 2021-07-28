 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scenario #3: A mostly sunny morning, and with a p.m. severe weather outbreak
0 comments

Scenario #3: A mostly sunny morning, and with a p.m. severe weather outbreak

Scenario 3

The high resolution Canadian forecast model paints the picture of scenario three Thursday. No rain falls during the morning and there is no derecho nearby. Severe thunderstorms will then be likely during the late afternoon and evening. 

The last scenario is the most dangerous. It doesn't rain, and the derecho stays so far west or south that we wind up mostly sunny for the morning. That'll be a problem because we'll turn mostly sunny pretty quickly. That will give the sun plenty of time to destabilize the atmosphere, without rain using up that unstable air. 

Between 4 and 10 p.m., we would likely have a fairly widespread severe weather outbreak. Damaging winds and power outages will be likely in spots. A tornado or two would be likely somewhere in South Jersey (Most will still wind up without a tornado). Small hail could fall in these heavy storms as well. While I don't see flooding as a major issue, if you see multiple thunderstorms, inches of rain will add up.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News