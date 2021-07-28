Scenario #1: Morning showers, non-severe p.m. thunderstorms

If South Jersey has rain showers and storms Thursday morning, which would be 5 to 11 a.m., the risk for severe weather during the 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe would be low. Essentially the morning rain would eat up most of the unstable air needed for severe afternoon weather.
This is a possible scenario, as high pressure moves offshore, turning our winds to the soupy, southwest direction. The morning activity would not be severe. Even between 4 and 10 p.m., storm coverage would be limited.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.