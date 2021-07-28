Scenario #3: A mostly sunny morning, and with a p.m. severe weather outbreak

The last scenario is the most dangerous. It doesn't rain, and the derecho stays so far west or south that we wind up mostly sunny for the morning. That'll be a problem because we'll turn mostly sunny pretty quickly. That will give the sun plenty of time to destabilize the atmosphere, without rain using up that unstable air.

Between 4 and 10 p.m., we would likely have a fairly widespread severe weather outbreak. Damaging winds and power outages will be likely in spots. A tornado or two would be likely somewhere in South Jersey (Most will still wind up without a tornado). Small hail could fall in these heavy storms as well. While I don't see flooding as a major issue, if you see multiple thunderstorms, inches of rain will add up.