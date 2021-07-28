 Skip to main content
Scenario #1: Morning showers, non-severe p.m. thunderstorms
Scenario #1: Morning showers, non-severe p.m. thunderstorms

HRRR Model Thursday

The High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model for Thursday, as of Wednesday afternoon. In this scenario, morning showers eat up most of the unstable air, leaving the 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe with mostly non-severe thunderstorms. 

If South Jersey has rain showers and storms Thursday morning, which would be 5 to 11 a.m., the risk for severe weather during the 4 to 10 p.m. timeframe would be low. Essentially the morning rain would eat up most of the unstable air needed for severe afternoon weather.

This is a possible scenario, as high pressure moves offshore, turning our winds to the soupy, southwest direction. The morning activity would not be severe. Even between 4 and 10 p.m., storm coverage would be limited.

