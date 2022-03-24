 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scarlett McGlinchey, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Scarlett McGlinchey swims to victory in the 200 individual medley. She also won the 100 breaststroke, and was on the winning 200 medley relay team.
The freshman won the 100 breaststroke at the CAL Championships in 1:13.94, and placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke at the MOC (1:05.66). Won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in a 102-68 loss to Mainland.

